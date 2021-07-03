City Councillor says carbon labelling would boost local products

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A City Councillor says carbon labelling would help boost local products.

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis argues the Carbon Footprint Labelling Bill 2021 would empower consumers to make decisions based on the carbon footprint of products.

If enacted, the Labour party Bill would see items clearly laballed with information about where a product was produced.

Councillor McNelis says this would empower consumers to make sustainable choices and support local brands.

He argues in the same way people use nutritional data to manage their health, carbon data would allow people to manage their climate impact