City Councillor renews call to scrap parking fees at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway City Councillor is renewing the call for the scrapping of parking fees at University Hospital Galway.

Councillor Mairead Farrell says the fees are an unnecessary nuisance for the families and friends of hospital patients.

It currently costs 2 euro per hour to park a car at UHG with a maximum daily charge at 9 euro.

The Sinn Fein Councillor says this can sometimes bring financial hardship to families as they may have to avail of parking for hours as they visit their loved ones.

She says the Minister for Health’s suggestion to introduce flexible charging systems for frequent visitors is not enough.

