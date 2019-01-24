Current track
Title
Artist

City Councillor renews call to scrap parking fees at UHG

Written by on 24 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway City Councillor is renewing the call for the scrapping of parking fees at University Hospital Galway.

Councillor Mairead Farrell says the fees are an unnecessary nuisance for the families and friends of hospital patients.

It currently costs 2 euro per hour to park a car at UHG with a maximum daily charge at 9 euro.

The Sinn Fein Councillor says this can sometimes bring financial hardship to families as they may have to avail of parking for hours as they visit their loved ones.

She says the Minister for Health’s suggestion to introduce flexible charging systems for frequent visitors is not enough.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Man detained at Ballinasloe Garda Station after cocaine worth €13k is seized

24 January 2019

0 0

Officials urged to clarify policy for allocation of 3 bed homes in Ballinasloe

24 January 2019

0 0

Plans to redevelop Oranhill infill and brownfield site

23 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Officials urged to clarify policy for allocation of 3 bed homes in Ballinasloe

Thumbnail
Previous post

High level speakers for Salthill conference on caring for the elderly

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend