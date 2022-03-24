City councillor raises concerns over cyclists running red lights

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has raised concerns over the number of cyclists who run red lights in the inner city.

Councillor Frank Fahy argues pedal cyclists also need to obey the rules of the road.

Latest Garda statistics show there has been a 25% drop in the number of pedal cycle offences in the city in the last year.

Garda officials told a meeting of the joint policing committee that bike offences have to be witnessed by a guard.

It was proposed an education piece may be needed, rather than enforcement.

Councillor Fahy says everyone who uses the road must obey the rules.