Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is raising concern about the alleged exploitation of older people by some phone companies.

Councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir says many older people still use landlines and if they use mobile phones, they have limited services.

However, he has been contacted by several older people who claim they are being billed for services they can’t even avail of such as broadband and answering services.

