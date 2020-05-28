City Councillor proposes pedestrianising key city streets on trial basis

There are fresh calls for Galway City Council to pedestrianize a number of key city streets on a trial basis.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Mike Crowe is proposing the radical step in an effort to facilitate social distancing and to allow more room for businesses to their serve customers.

Councillor Crowe has proposed closing Middle Street, Cross Street, Market Street and O’Brien’s Bridge to private vechicles, while he is also suggesting that Eglington Street should only remain open to public transport, cyclists and pedestrians until the end of the summer.

He argues that it would benefit the city centre overall while restrictions continue to ease, as it would create extra room for outdoor seating and would allow customers to queue-up outside businesses without worrying about oncoming traffic.

It follows Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly’s call last month to close the city’s roads to cars to allow pedestrians and cyclists to exercise safely.

