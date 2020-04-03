City Councillor Ollie Crowe elected to the Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillor Ollie Crow has been elected to the Seanad on the Industrial and Commercial panel.

The outgoing Fianna Fail Councillor surpassed the quota of 113 thousand votes on the 26th count.

As the 2020 Seanad Eireann election count continues, one final Galway hopeful is in contention for a seat in the upper house.

County Councillor Thomas Welby is looking to be elected in the Administration Panel later today.

Ollie Crowe was the only Galway Candidate to secure a seat on the Industrial and Commercial panel – with Independent Councillor Pat Hynes eliminated on the 9th count and Social Democrats Niall Ó Tuathail eliminated on the 30th.

So far in the Seand Eireann 2020 election Galway city native Alice Mary Higgins and Ahascragh native Rónán Mullen have both retained their seats on the NUI Panel.

Green party city councillor Pauline O’Reilly was elected to the Labour panel on Wedneday, while outgoing Senator Gerard Craughwell was re-elected to the Labour panel.

Former Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne was elected to the Cultural and Education panel on Tuesday, while former Roscommon Galway Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy was elected to the Agricultural panel on Wednesday.

Another two Galway hopefuls are outgoing Taoiseach appointees Billy Lawless and Pádraig Ó Céidigh who have both indicated they would accept reappointment to Seanad Eireann if it were offered to them.

However, as outgoing Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar cannot appoint the 11 Taoiseach’s nominees meaning the Seanad will not be able to sit once the other seats are filled.

This means a new Taoiseach, and a new government, will be needed if any new laws are to be passed.

Counting is due to finish today at the Printworks in Dublin Castle.