City Councillor highlights impact of flood damage on family business in TG4 documentary

Share story:

City West Councillor Niall McNelis will feature in a TG4 documentary airing tonight focusing on the impact of flooding on local communities.

Councillor McNelis will discuss the impact flooding damage has had on the family business Claddagh and Celtic Jewellery by the Spanish Arch over the years.

Micheál Ó Cinnéide of Corrib Beo Partnership will also be featured in the documentary, talking about the development of the Corrib catchment.

Local artist Rionach Ní Néill is also featured discussing her flooding fears for the future.

The documentary will also focus on flooding mitigation volunteers and experts sharing the best advice to combat flood damage and local sea level rises.

Tuilte airs tonight(feb 21st) on TG4 at 9:30 PM.