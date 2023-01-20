City Councillor expresses anger at An Bord Pleanala over level of housing rejections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is taking aim at An Bord Pleanala for the level of housing developments being rejected in Galway City.

Councillor Donal Lyons says just this week, the body has refused plans for a 71 home development in Knocknacarra.

He says over the past six months, decisions by An Bord Pleanala have de-railed plans for around 170 new homes, many of which would be social homes.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Lyons says a common reason given is proposed developments having no access to public transport.

He argues these decisions will have serious ramifications going forward.