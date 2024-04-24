Galway Bay FM

24 April 2024

~1 minutes read

City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists

Share story:
City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists

A City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists

The bridge is now to be known as Droichead an Dóchais, as councillors passed the name at this week’s meeting.

Councillor Frank Fahy is calling for the bridge to be marked and segregated for pedestrians and cyclists to make it safer.

The Fine Gael councillor also says there’s a need for a temporary crossing at the University side of the old Salmon Weir Bridge

Speaking to John Morley, Councillor Fahy says the current situation does not work for all users of the bridge:

Share story:

Galway Bay fm's Ollie Turner raises awareness of Heart Failure after diagnosis

Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner is sharing his story of being diagnosed with Heart Failure to raise awareness of the condition. The Head of Sports is t...

Galway city councillor Clodagh Higgins elected to Fine Gael Executive Council

Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been elected to the Executive Council of Fine Gael. The council has 29 members. As a result, Clodagh will play ...

O' Cuiv calls for all island residents to be given automatic medical card

Anyone who’s actually resident on one of Galway’s offshore islands should be automatically entitled to a medical card. That’s according ...

City Councillor questions effectiveness of electronic speed signs

A city councillor is not convinced electronic speed signs have a positive impact on driver behaviour. At a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Social...