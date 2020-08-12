City councillor calls on local authority to act on illegal camping at Ballyloughane beach

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway city councillor has called on the city council to take action against illegal campers at Ballyloughane beach.

Cllr Alan Cheevers says an illegal encampment of tents appeared over night on the city beach, with locals raising concerns over health and safety.

The Fianna Fail councillor says residents of Ballyloughane have a right to feel safe in their area, as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Cheevers says the beach does not have the proper facilities to support campers and the issue must be tackled before it escalates further.