City Councillor calls on Central Bank to provide short term mortgage relief

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Councillor Eddie Hoare is calling on the Central Bank to provide short term relief for mortgage holders and business owners.

The statement comes as Revenue Commissioners are bringing in rule changes for small and medium businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

Councillor Hoare says the Central Bank should follow suit to help people who are being impacted financially.

The Chartered Accountant and Fine Gael Councillor argues that mortgage forbearance should be introduced for all mortgage owners where required.

Councillor Hoare’s call echoes that of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – who says thousands of people who may not be able to pay their mortgages should be given a break from payments during the crisis.

Some lenders say they will look into the option of payment deferals on a case by case basis.

Leo Varadkar says it has been done before and the Minister for Finance will be able to clarify the situation later this week.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..