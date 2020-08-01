City Councillor calls for young people to “take responsibility” over bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling on young people to take more responsibility this bank holiday weekend following the national increase in cases of Covid-19.

123 cases have been detected in the past two days with public health officials fearing it could be the beginning of seeing cases that can’t be linked to known outbreaks or close contacts.

With the latest figures showing the median age is 30 years, Councillor Alan Cheevers is asking younger people to think about the elderly and vunerable in our communities.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says extra caution is needed over the next few days…

