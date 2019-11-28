City Councillor calls for trial of ‘Street School’ traffic plans for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway city councillor has called for a trial of new traffic calming measures for city schools.

The School Street concept includes restricting motorised traffic outside of schools at drop off/pick up times in order to make it safer for children.

The project has recently been introduced in Malahide in Dublin, where flexicones and other traffic measures are used to increase space for students walking or cycling to school.

Social Democrat Councillor, Owen Hanley says the initiative won’t require changes to Galway’s streetscapes.

