City Councillor calls for transparency on vacant sites levy collections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to reveal why it did not collect vacant site levies last year.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers has voiced concerns after a report last week revealed that both local authorities in Galway failed to collect the levy in 2019.

The vacant sites levy was established in 2015 and imposes a rate of 7% of a site’s market value – with the revenue collected to be used by councils for housing services.

Councillor Cheevers is also calling for the City Council to reassess its policy for derelict sites.

He argues that the local authority should consider compulsory purchase orders for long term derelict sites to address health and safety concerns.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says the city council should release a full report on vacant sites.

