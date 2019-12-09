City Councillor calls for tougher action against cyclists without adequate safety gear

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for tougher action against cyclists who are not using adequate safety gear in the evenings.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says a minority of cyclists are cycling in the hours of darkness without reflective clothing or lighting.

He believes automatic penalties such as fines should be applied to such cyclists who are behaving irresponsibly.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says cyclists without adequate safety gear are endangering themselves and others on the road.

