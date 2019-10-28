City councillor calls for park and ride service at Galway Airport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for a park and ride service to be implemented at Galway Airport.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the local authority needs to look at more public transport options for commuters.

He’s put forward a motion to the city council to pilot a park and ride scheme that would begin at Galway Aiport and serve Parkmore as well as the city centre.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says the city is becoming gridlocked with cars.

