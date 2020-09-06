City councillor calls for new Garda powers to deal with house parties at Air BnB’s

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling on the government to give Gardaí extra power to shut down house parties which are being held across the city’s Air BnB’s.

It follows Cllr Cheevers’ previous call for Air BnB owners to introduce a stronger vetting process before accepting guests to their properties.

He says the number of house parties being held across the city is escalating – causing serious concern for residents as the number of cases of Covid-19 continues to rise across the country.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says emergency legislation is needed to grant Gardaí the power to enter a property which is being temporarily rented for parties…

