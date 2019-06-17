City councillor calls for move to universal childcare system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling on the government to move towards a universal childcare model.

Social Democrats councillor Owen Hanley is criticising Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone for the new childcare shakeup.

Councillor Hanley says the revised scheme will see funding for childcare disproportionately distributed to working families, leaving unemployed parents at a shortfall.

He says families and creche workers in the city have expressed serious concern with fears that creches may be forced to close when the shakeup is implemented.

More at 4 as councillor Hanley argues the country needs to move towards universal childcare…