City councillor calls for May Day €1,000 bonus for healthcare workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is calling on the government to issue a once-off one-thousand euro payment to healthcare workers.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the payment should be made as part of May Day – which celebrates workers across the country.

He says France has made this kind of gesture to its healthcare staff before – proving that it’s possible.

The Labour Party Councillor says it's important to show gratitude to the healthcare sector during the coronavirus crisis