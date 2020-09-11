City Councillor calls for mandatory wearing of high vis jackets by cyclists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for mandatory wearing of high visibility jackets by cyclists.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers raised the issue with the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton at a special meeting of the Galway Transport SPC this week.

Councillor Cheevers argues that high visibility clothing is essential for keeping cyclists safe during dark winter months.

High vis jackets can be obtained free of charge by contacting the Road Safety Authority or Galway City Council.

The Fianna Fail Councillor says Ministers Ryan and Naughton must work with the Justice Minister to bring in the legislation….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…