City Councillor calls for investigation into the public drinking water infrastructure in Salthill

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A thorough investigation of the public drinking water infrastructure in the Salthill area is required according to a Galway City West Councillor.

Councillor John Connolly has sought further information from Irish Water as to the possible cause and extent of the contamination concerns in the public water system affecting certain areas within Salthill.

Irish water have confirmed to Cllr Connolly that further investigatory sampling is ongoing.

Cllr Connolly has expressed concern that the source or cause of the contamination is not yet known.

“Following recent readings of high levels of iron in a in a number of households within the Salthill area, Irish water carried out Water mains flushing and scouring over the past week. I was concerned that this work may have been responsible for the presence of E-coli in the water system.”

“I also sought confirmation from Irish Water that the contamination is solely confined to the limited area within the boil water notice. Irish Water have responded that they took samples of Chlorine in a number of locations in the vicinity, to prove disinfection of the water, and sampling at Forster Park indicates sufficient levels to indicate good disinfection is present, which will protect against E-Coli bacteria. The supply at the south end of Dalysfort Road comes from the Promenade direction as far as Hollands’ Shop, and that area is not affected.”

“I am concerned though that Irish Water have advised me that the high level of E-Coli was found in following the air scouring and flushing and if it hasn’t been caused by this work, are we sure it was

present prior to this. I am seeking the results of water samples in the area prior to the work.”

“It has further been brought to my attention that despite the Air Scouring and Flushing that was undertaken recent, sampling of household water within the Salthill area has again highlighted continued high level of iron. In one case over eight times the recommended level. A thorough investigation of the public drinking

water infrastructure in the Salthill area is required.”