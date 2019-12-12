City Councillor calls for intervention on insurance costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A city councillor is calling for the government address the issue of rising insurance costs for community organisations.

Green Party Councillor Pauline O’Reilly raised the issue a recent city council meeting following representations from a number of community groups and sports clubs.

The Galway Community Circus put on a special show this week, to demonstrate how insurance costs have restricted their activities.

The circus’ insurance costs were increased recently and the new policy restricts them from performing on wires no higher than 1.5 metres from the ground.

The City Council Executive Committee has confirmed to Councillor O’Reilly that Fine Gael Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy is in the process of setting up an insurance taskforce.

Councillor O’Reillys says if this taskforce doesn’t materialise, individual local authorities should intervene on behalf of community groups.