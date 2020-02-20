City Councillor calls for increased council housing maintenance

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway city council is failing to provide prompt maintenance of its properties.

That’s according to a City Councillor who is calling on the local authority to increase council housing maintenance.

Green Party Councillor Martina O’Connor says the biggest issue she came across while canvassing for the recent general election was council housing services.

The complaints include people having to wait for long periods for heating stoves, back doors, and repairs to damaged ceilings and gutters.

