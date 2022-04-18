City Councillor calls for HAP rate to be increased

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway city councillor is calling for an increase in the HAP payment to protect the most vulnerable in the housing market.

Councillor Niall McNelis, has raised the issue following the rise in the cost of renting and the reduction in homes available to rent in Galway.

He points out that HAP limits have not been revised since 2016 but rents have seen an increase by 10 percent in the last year alone.

Labour Councillor McNelis says that HAP is important to allow people access to the private rental sector – but it isn’t working anymore: