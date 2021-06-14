City councillor calls for Government action to tackle illegal short-term lettings in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has called for Government action to tackle illegal short-term lettings in Galway.

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis says the City Manager’s June report has highlighted the challenges which the Council faces in enforcing regulations on short-term lettings in the city.

The report stated that the time it takes to enforce legislation often allows landlords to operate unregistered short-term lets during the peak tourist season and then close them before legal proceedings are brought against them.

Under the current regulations, which were introduced in 2019, persons can let part of their main residence on an unlimited basis or all of their main residence on a limited basis for 90 days in total.

It comes as 50 short-term lettings are formally registered with Galway City Council at present and just five properties have planning permission.

Councillor Niall McNelis told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks short-term lettings are often hotspots for weekend house parties and take valuable housing stock off the market.

