City councillor calls for Galway to get it’s share of newly announced Gardai resources

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway City Councillor has called for the city to get it’s fair share of the new national Garda resources announced in this week’s budget.

Funding for 620 new Garda recruits and 500 new civilian staff has been included in Budget 2021.

Fianna Fail Cllr Alan Cheevers says the Eastside of the city is in serious need of extra resources, and new community Gardai are needed in Ballybane, Doughiska and Roscam.

Cllr Cheevers says he will make this request in writing to the Chief Superintendent for the Western region and will also raise the matter at the City Joint Policing Committee.