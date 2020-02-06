City Councillor calls for fairer allocation of roads funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway City Councillor is calling on the local authority to provide a fairer allocation of capital spending on crucial local city roads.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says routes such as the Circular Road, Ballagh Road, Mincloon and the Letteragh Road continue to be neglected and are in urgent need of repair.

Cllr Hoare says these routes deserve a bigger allocation of the recently announced 37 million euro for road infrastructure in Galway city and county.

The Fine Gael Councillor says thousands of road users use these routes on a daily basis and it’s vital they receive funding for necessary maintenance and improvement works.