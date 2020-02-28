City Councillor calls for cycle and walkway development at Oranmore train station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for the development of a walkway and cycle lane from Roscam to Oranmore Train Station.

Fianna Fail councillor Alan Cheevers says the lack of pedestrian access in the area is one of the biggest issues he encountered while canvassing for the general election.

The population in the Roscam and Doughiska area now stands at 7500 people.

Meanwhile, overcrowding in the carpark at the Oranmore train station has been an ongoing issue for the last number of months.

Councillor Cheevers says the upgrades will address sustainable transport issues in the area.

