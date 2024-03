City Councillor calls for Council to immediately clean up site on Doughiska Road

Share story:

Galway City Council has been called on to immediately clean up its site on Doughiska Road.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the site is becoming a health, safety and environmental issue with rubbish and waste being dumped on a regular basis.

The Fianna Fáil City East councillor says if it continues it will become a serious matter.