City Councillor calls for clarity on link between eviction ban and 5km rule

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for clarity on the link between the timeline for scrapping the ban on evictions and the 5km rule.

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis has criticised the Government’s approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions.

He argues that once the 5km restriction is lifted on Monday (April 12) and the evictions moratorium ends, many renters who remain out of work will become at risk of eviction.

Councillor McNelis says any lifting of the eviction ban should not be linked to an arbitrary 5km rule but to the social good and to the public health measures.

He says many renters remain out of work and so the ability to pay rent remains unchanged until all sections of the economy reopen.

He’s advising anyone who is served an eviction notice to check their tenat’s rights or contact an organisation such as Threshold: