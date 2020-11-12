City Councillor calls for changing areas for the disabled to be mandatory in all public buildings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for changing place facilities for the disabled to be included in all new public buildings.

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis has joined a campaign which is calling on the Housing Minister to change building regulations and make it mandatory for all new public buildings to include changing place toilet facilities.

Changing place facilities differ from regular disabled toilets as they provide 12 square metres of floor space and include a centrally located toilet bowl with space either side and a height-adjustable adult size changing bench.

It comes last December, Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins put forward a motion for the City Council to undertake a feasibility study to provide for a changing place facility in the city.

Meanwhile, the advocacy group Changing Places Ireland has created an online petition, on uplift.ie, calling for enhanced facilities that has received almost 4,000 signatures.

Councillor McNelis says the Government must move quickly to resolve the situation: