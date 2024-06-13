Galway Bay FM

13 June 2024

~1 minutes read

City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents

Share story:
City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents

A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incidents as ‘grotesque’.

Labour Councillor Níall McNelis is demanding the Government ban the practice, and say it’s a disrespectful intrusion into the private grieving process.

A Labour Party bill is due to be debated in the Dáil today (thurs), which seeks the introduction of penalties for anyone who shares these images.

Níall McNelis says it’s time to stamp out this behaviour, and he says the bill is a step toward achieving that:

Share story:

Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are 'shameful'

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cancer Centre in Ballinasloe as ‘shameful’. East G...

€140,000 for flood works at Clonfert and Craughwell

Just under €140,000 in funding has been approved for Minor Flood Mitigation Works in Clonfert and Craughwell. Applications were submitted by Galway Coun...

Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left

Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency. Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the ...

Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for more protection for farmers incomes

Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling for more to be done to protect farmers’ incomes. The Independent Ireland TD is raising concerns o...