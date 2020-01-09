City Councillor calls for appointment of Cycling Officer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is calling on Galway City Council to appoint a Cycling Officer

Galway West area councillor Clodagh Higgins is asking the council executive to consider the appointment to help to develop sustainable transport solutions for the city.

The new Officer’s duties will include promoting cycling, providing information on safety and awareness, auditing school cycling routes and developing walking bus routes.

The motion will be on the agenda for the next meeting of Galway City Council which takes place later this month.

Councillor Higgins says it's time to develop infrastructure with cyclists in mind