Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

~1 minutes read

City Councillor calling for CAB money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes

Share story:
City Councillor calling for CAB money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes

A city councillor is calling for Criminal Assets Bureau money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes.

At a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee this week, Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers made the suggestion following a report from Detective Superintendent Shame Cummins.

The report showed that significant seizures are being made regularly in Galway.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says that money taken from crime should be ringfenced and invested into youth hubs and youth projects that could make a real difference in communities.

Share story:

Young man who died in road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare

The young man who died in a road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare The incident on the R353, which involved a tractor and a quad bike, took place...

Initiative to break period stigma to be launched in city this morning

A ‘groundbreaking’ initiative aimed at ending the stigma around periods is being launched in Galway city this morning. The project encourages ...

Man in 20s dies in quad bike collision in Derrybrien

A man in his 20s has died following a quad bike collision in Derrybrien. Gardaí attended the scene of the collision on the R353, which involved a tractor...

Galway United Women remain unbeaten - The Manager's Reaction

Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 draw with Peamount in Dublin on Saturday evening. Followi...