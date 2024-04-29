City Councillor calling for CAB money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes

A city councillor is calling for Criminal Assets Bureau money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes.

At a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee this week, Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers made the suggestion following a report from Detective Superintendent Shame Cummins.

The report showed that significant seizures are being made regularly in Galway.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says that money taken from crime should be ringfenced and invested into youth hubs and youth projects that could make a real difference in communities.