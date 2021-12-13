City Councillor brings his campaign to lower screening age for the bowel cancer to Leinster House.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

A Galway city councillor, who is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, is bringing his campaign to lower the national screening age for the disease to Leinster House.

Bowel screening aims to detect signs of bowel cancer at an early stage, where there are no symptoms.

Currently only those between the ages of 60 and 69 are invited to take a bowel screening test every two years.

Around 2,800 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in Ireland every year and it is currently the second most common of all cancers in men and the third most common of all cancers in women in Ireland.

52 year old Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers was diagnosed with bowel cancer in September

Tomorrow he’ll be meeting with the Taoiseach Mícháel Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly as part of a campaign to urge the Health Minister to lower the age at which people are routinely screened.