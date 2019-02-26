City councillor adds his voice to campaign for restoration of geography as core subject

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is adding his voice to the campaign for the restoration of geography as a core subject for the Junior Cert

Councillor Cathal O’Conchuir’s call comes as the heads of geography departments at six universities penned an open letter this week, criticising the decision to drop the subject as a mandatory practice.

The leading academics are calling for the restoration of geography as a core Junior Cert subject.

Both geography and history were removed as core subjects from the Junior Cert last year, making them optional.

The dropping of history as a core subject is currently being reviewed.

Geography teacher and Sinn Féin Councillor O' Conchuir says the demotion of the subject is damaging