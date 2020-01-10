City councillor accuses government of going back on its commitment to Connacht Rugby

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has accused the government of going back on its commitment to Connacht Rugby

Fianna Fail Councillor Ollie Crowe has expressed frustration at today’s funding allocation to Connacht Rugby saying it’s not what was promised.

He says the 10 million euro allocation to redevelop the Galway Sportsgrounds Stadium is just half the amount that was expected.

Last May Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the Galway stadium and offered his support to the redevelopment project.

Councillor Crowe says today’s announcement is reflective of a Government that is mainly concerned with Dublin issues.

The allocation to Connacht is largest of any Galway project under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Other Galway recipients include 8.3 million to new Regional Aquatic and Fitness Centre Knocknacarra, 2.1 million to Oranmore/Maree GAA Club, to install an all-weather pitch and upgrade works at the clubhouse, and 750 thousand euro for a 4G pitch development at New Inn.

