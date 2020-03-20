City council warns amenities including The Prom will only stay open if social distancing is observed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has warned that public amenities, including the Salthill Prom, will only remain open if social distancing is observed.

The move comes following an increase in numbers using the prom as the weather has become finer.

In an increased effort to combat the spread of Covid-19, the city council has erected signage along the prom to remind people to keep two metres distance between each other.

The local authority says it is committed to keeping public amenities open, however, this will only be possible if people comply with the guidelines from the Department of Health.

This also applies to St Nicholas’ Market and the Civic Amenity Site which are both scheduled to open tomorrow – but will remain under review.

Senior Engineer at the city council's Department for Recreation and Amenity, Carmel Kilcoyne, says there are other public amenities available which are less busy