City Council votes to take roads at Doughiska estate in charge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has agreed to take two roads at a Doughiska estate in charge.

Councillors have voted unanimously in favour of taking over the management of the roads at Fionnuisce.

It comes as last year an application calling for the City Council to takeover the roads was made by the Local Authority on behalf of residents from the estate.

The City Council has confirmed that 61% of residents voted in favour of the proposal, while 10 submissions were made on the plan – one by a residents group, one by a local elected representative and eight by local residents – all in favour of the proposal.

With the agreement by Councillors, the Local Authority will now manage almost 400 metres of road space, including open public spaces, within the Fionnuisce estate.