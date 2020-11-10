City Council votes to take over shareholding in Galway Port Company

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has voted to take over the shareholding of the Galway Port Company.

The decision was carried successfully at this week’s local authority meeting by 17 votes to one.

It brings to end a long-running debate over whether the council should take over the shareholding in the company or dissolve it entirely and take the port in charge.

It comes as the City Council was obliged to decide between the two options as part Government policy surrounding the management of ports.

Meanwhile, the local authority will be able to revise its shareholding every three years.

The decision means the Port Company’s board will remain in place, while giving the City Council increased oversight.

That's according to Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard who says the decision will open up new possibilities for Galway's docklands