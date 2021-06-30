City council votes to support new arts centre in City Development Plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has voted in favour of a recommendation calling for the City Development Plan to support the development of a new arts centre in the city.

The motion was proposed by Social Democrat Councillor Owen Hanley at this week’s pre-draft plan consultation process meeting for the Galway City Development Plan 2023-2029.

The motion put forward by Councillor Hanley stated that the City Development Plan shall support a creative hub for multidisciplinary artists that need space for a range of activities.

Councillor Hanley told the meeting he was calling for the motion because the current City Strategic Arts Plan runs out in 2025 and creating a dedicated creative space in the city for artist must be a priority for the new City Development Plan.

In response Director of Services for Economic Development Brian Barrett said the new Arts Strategy will be reflected in the draft plan and that it includes the regeneration of the Manse at Nun’s Island Theatre as a creative hub and meeting place for independent artists.

He added that a funding application for the Nun’s Island project has already been submitted and a new City Arts Strategy was recently adopted which covers the next five years and not three years as was previously understood.

Despite the recommendations from Mr Barrett and the City Manager Brendan McGrath Councillor Hanley said he wanted to proceed with his motion and it was carried successfully with backing from his fellow Councillors.