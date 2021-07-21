City Council votes against raising Local Property Tax for 2022

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has voted against raising Local Property Tax for 2022.

The matter was discussed at this week’s council meeting, where a motion calling for the tax not to be increased was tabled by Galway Mayor Colette Connolly and was carried successfully with 16 in favour and two against.

LPT is based on a house price bands system – with the majority of homeowners in Galway City paying €405 each year.

Of the approximately €8.3 million raised by the City Council through the tax annually, 20% goes to an equalisation fund to support less well-off Local Authorities around the country.

Mayor Connolly argues almost 50% of it is retained to replace funding which was previously supplied by the Department of Local Government for housing services in the city.

She says it’s an unfair tax and it would be much fairer if it only applied to owners of multiple properties…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.