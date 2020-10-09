City council votes against blocking the roll-out of 5G

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway city council has voted against a motion seeking to block the roll-out of 5G.

The motion calling for the council to oppose 5G roll-out and for the Minister for Communications to set up a working group to establish the facts about the technology was put forward by Independent Councillor Colette Connolly and was defeated in a roll call vote at this week’s meeting.

Councillor Connolly told the meeting that public health should trump financial concerns and said several local authorities including Donegal and Clare had already voted against introducing 5G.

Meanwhile, Labour Councillor Niall McNelis, who voted against blocking the 5G roll-out, said Galway has some of the worst broadband speeds in the country and remote working has increased the demand for high speed internet speeds.

This sentiment was echoed by several councillors including the Green Party’s Niall Murphy who also said a huge amount of false information is spread about 5G on social media.

