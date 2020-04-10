City Council urges public to store empty bottles at home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is urging the public to store their empty bottles at home to take pressure off recycling bottle banks.

It follows reports that recycling rates of drink cans, beer and wine bottles has hit near Christmas level since the coronavirus lock-down began.

The City Council says it’s experienced a significant increase in the use of bottle banks over the past number of weeks – which has overwhelmed the company servicing the facilities.

It says it simply cannot keep up with the current demand – and a further increase in empty bottles is likely as we head into the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The local authority is now asking the public to safety store their empty bottles at home during the pandemic.

It says some people are behaving very irresponsibly by leaving all kinds of rubbish around full recycling facilities.

The City Council notes that leaving recyclable material beside the facilities is illegal regardless of whether or not the bank is full and constitutes a littering offence.