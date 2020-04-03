City Council urges public to continue practicing social distancing at public amenities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is urging the public to continue practicing social distancing at public amenity spaces as we head into the weekend.

Spokesperson Gary McMahon says they’re broadly happy with the adherence of the public to the guidelines to date.

However, he says it’s vital that people continue to observe the rules over the weekend and avoid traveling distances to popular spots across the city, such as the prom in Salthill.

Gary McMahon says everyone in Galway has a role to play in ensuring we flatten the curve.

