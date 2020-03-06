City council urges locals to delay grass cutting to help bee population

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is urging people to delay grass cutting to allow dandelions to flower.

Dandelions are the first food available to bees when they come out of hibernation.

The city council is rolling out education programmes to help communities and residents to reconsider the approach to grass management.

These include community vegetable gardens, orchard gardens, managing open spaces as wild flower meadows and identifying areas where wildflowers can thrive.

Green Party City Councillor Martina O’Connor says cutting grass too early in the year can be harmful to bees.