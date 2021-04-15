City Council urged to waive club pitch licence fees for 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to waive club pitch licence fees for the 2021 season.

With licences for pitches on Local Authority lands up for renewal in July, Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says the City Council needs to put a plan in place to support clubs.

He argues teams have had their activities greatly reduced due to the ongoing pandemic, with club membership down in many cases and fundraising efforts also affected.

Councillor Cheevers is calling for the Local Authority to engage with the Ministers for Sport and Housing to support the measure.