City Council urged to put greater emphasis on ‘wellbeing’ in policy committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to place a focus on wellbeing in the naming of a strategic policy committee.

Fine Gael councillor Clodagh Higgins is calling on the local authority to change the title of the ‘Economic, Cultural and Community Development’ SPC.

She wants it re-named to the ‘Economic, Cultural, Community Development and Wellbeing’ committee – in a bid to reflect the growing need for emphasis on good mental health.

It comes as the Government has today launched a national “Keep Well” campaign to support people and communities in looking after their physical and mental health.

Councillor Higgins says that there has been an increase in mental health challenges across every age group as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The psychologist feels that by simply including the word ‘wellbeing’ in the title of the Strategic Policy Committee, it would facilitate wellbeing initiatives through that committee.

She says Galway City Council needs to lead the way when it comes to wellbeing and lifting the stigma associated with mental health challenges – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…