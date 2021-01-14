City council urged to initiate compulsory order for Corrib Great Southern derelict site

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the city council to initiate a compulsory order on the Corrib Great Southern site in the absence of a commencement date for the demolition of the building.

Councillor Alan Cheevers claims it’s incomprehensible that the dilapidated and derelict hotel is still standing.

The demolition of the former hotel, which closed in 2007, was set to get underway last month – but has yet to begin.

Fianna Fail councillor Cheevers says it’s a “haven” for anti-social behavior and an eyesore right at the gateway to the east of Galway City.

Councillor Cheevers told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the people of the East side of the city have had enough….