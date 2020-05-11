City council urged to freeze charges for businesses with outdoor seating

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to freeze all charges for businesses that use outdoor seating.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling for the outdoor licence fee to be waived for bars, cafés and restaurants until the end of the year.

It comes as the recently unveiled roadmap shows cafes and restaurants may be able to reopen at the end of June – providing social distancing measures for customers and staff are implemented.

Meanwhile, pubs will have to wait until August at the earliest to restart under the same conditions.

Councillor Cheevers argues that many premises will have to use extra outdoor seating to facilitate social distancing.

He says waiving the licence fee would be a vital leg-up for businesses as they return to work..